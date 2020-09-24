Wind power in the Canary Islands, Greenalia plans four offshore wind farms in Gran Canaria

Greenalia has initiated the procedures for the development of four floating offshore wind farms in Gran Canaria, which are added to the 50 MW ‘Gofio’ wind farm, whose processing began at the beginning of this year and which has already passed the public exhibition phase .

Greenalia underlines its commitment to floating offshore wind, one of the technologies for which greater growth is expected in the coming years within the promotion of renewables.

These four new independent wind energy projects are ‘Dunas’, ‘Mojo’, ‘Cardón’ and ‘Guanche’, with 50 MW of power each and located in the southeast of Gran Canaria, in the same area as ‘Gofio’.

All have a high wind resource, surely the largest in Europe, highlights Greenalia, indicating that each installation will consist of four 12.5 MW offshore wind turbines of unit power arranged on floating foundations anchored to the seabed at depths between 61 and 92 meters.

These new facilities will be connected to the transmission network through the use of submarine and underground cables that will evacuate the energy generated by each of the wind farms completely independently.

With these facilities Greenalia reaches 250 MW of power in the Canary Islands, where the double positive effect of accelerating the energy decarbonization process and the creation of qualified employment in the region will be generated.