The construction of two wind energy plants takes off in the Vietnamese province of Gia Lai

The construction of the wind power plant for the development of the mountainous area and the processing plant for the Western Highlands was inaugurated today in the Vietnamese province of Gia Lai.

In particular, the project for the development of mountainous areas is financed by the wind energy company Chu Prong Gia Lai and covers an area of ??654 hectares, with a capacity of 50 megawatts (MW).

Meanwhile, the processing plant for the Western Highlands of the Chu Prong Gia Lai wind power plant has an area of ??464 hectares and a capacity of 50 MW.

With a total investment of approximately $ 155 million, the construction of the two facilities is being implemented in the Chu Prong district, with the schedule scheduled to conclude in 2021.

It is estimated that both works will produce a total of more than 319.5 million kilowatts annually, to generate revenues valued at about 27 million dollars and contribute more than 5.3 million dollars to the state budget each year.

Gia Lai currently registers 67 wind energy projects presented to the competent authorities for their consideration, with an estimated total capacity of more than four thousand MW; 14 of which have just been approved by the Government to be added to the province’s electricity development plan.