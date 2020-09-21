Wind power in Aragón, Endesa’s new wind farm

Endesa, through its renewable energy division Enel Green Power España, has connected an 18 MW wind farm to the electricity grid in the towns of Blesa and Moyuela, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza. The investment associated with this project amounts to 21.93 million euros.







The Cañaseca wind farm has 5 wind turbines of 3.6 MW of unit power and will generate around 55.28 GWh per year. Its entry into service will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 25,740 tons of CO2 per year.







Enel Green Power Spain connected in 2019 in Aragon thirteen wind farms located in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, with a combined total power of 424 MW. In 2020, it plans to connect 82 new megawatts of wind power in both provinces.



Endesa uses a project development model that includes actions to create social value for the areas where they are built, the so-called Creation of Shared Value (CSV) model. CSV plans are designed together with the agents of the environment and their ultimate objective is to maximize the socio-economic impact that the projects have on the community. Within the CSV plans, the incorporation of local labor is prioritized, among other actions, as well as the hiring in the area of ??catering services and worker accommodation.



The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of fully decarbonizing its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the company’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2022, compared to the 7.4 GW estimated for the end of 2019, with a total investment of around 3.8 billion euros.







Endesa currently manages, through EGPE, more than 7,477.5 MW of installed renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,669 MW are from conventional hydraulic generation; and the rest, 2,808.5 MW, are from wind energy (2,377 MW), solar (352 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable sources (0.5 MW).







Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables throughout the world, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with an installed capacity of around 46.4 GW in a generation combination that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in renewable power plants.