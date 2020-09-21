They undertake the largest wind energy project with foreign investment in Vietnam

Construction of the B&T wind farm group, the largest foreign-funded renewable energy project in Vietnam, began in central Quang Binh province.

Spanning more than 2,244 hectares in Quang Ninh and Le Thuy districts, the Philippine invested cluster has a total value of around $ 384.6 million and combines two farms.



The first, B&T 1, will have a capacity of 100.8 megawatts (MW) and is expected to start operating in December 2020, while the second will have 151.2 MW and is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.



According to the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Tran Cong Thuan, the project is expected to help ensure national energy security and contribute a fund of more than five million dollars to the provincial budget annually.



It is also expected to become a tourist attraction.



Quang Binh has enormous potential for the development of renewable energy, especially wind power. Wind speeds reach 5.5 to six meters per second in coastal locations and 6.2 to seven meters per second in mountainous areas.