Wind energy in Mexico, Elecnor builds a 56 MW wind farm in Mexico

The Spanish infrastructure, energy, services and telecommunications group Elecnor has recently been awarded a contract in Mexico for the construction of the Coromuel Wind Farm for 28.8 million euros (32 million dollars).



Elecnor has been selected for this project by Eurus Energy, a Japanese company with a branch in San Diego and owned by Toyota and Tokyo Electric Power. The Coromuel Wind Farm has a total investment estimated at 100 million dollars, of which Eurus Energy will finance 50% and the Development Bank of Japan will provide the other half.



The wind farm, which will have a capacity of 56 megawatts (MW), will be located in the Baja California Sur desert, about 40 kilometers from La Paz, the capital of the region. 20 General Electric 2.8 MW wind turbines will be installed and 20 km of roads and more than 20 km of overhead and underground medium voltage networks will be built. The contract also includes the construction of two 115 kV electrical substations and the installation of 120 km of lines to connect the high voltage towers (OPWG). Currently, the project is in the construction phase of foundations for wind turbines, roads and platforms.



It is a highly relevant project, as it will have a great impact on the energy generation model in the area. At this time, the Baja California Sur interconnection system is isolated from the rest of the country’s infrastructure. Unlike the system in most of Mexico, in Baja California energy generation comes mainly from fossil sources. The growing tourism development in the region has caused a significant increase in demand that the current system has not been able to absorb and meet. In this way, the Coromuel Wind Farm will increase the energy capacity of the region, avoiding situations of collapse of the system and at the same time reducing its dependence on fossil sources.



Elecnor began its activity in Mexico in 1992. Throughout this time it has built all kinds of infrastructures, from electric transmission lines to gas pipelines and hydroelectric plants. The award of the contract for the construction of the Coromuel Wind Farm is one more example of the confidence of the business sector in the Group and strengthens its presence in the North American country.