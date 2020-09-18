Vestas supplies wind turbines to wind power in Colombia

Vestas has entered the Colombian wind energy market with a 20 MW order for the Guajira I wind farm, located at the municipality of Uribia, in La Guajira, Colombia. The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V100-2.0 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 12 years.

The order has been placed by the multinational business group Elecnor, and Isagen, one of the most important energy generators in Colombia with over 3 GW of hydroelectric and thermal energy projects.

Once installed, the Guajira I wind farm will provide clean energy and support the country’s plans to diversify its energy mix towards renewable energy sources.

“We are very pleased to bring Vestas’ expertise in wind energy to our customers in the emerging Colombian market. We would also like to thank Elecnor and Isagen for the trust they have placed in us. Over the next years, we feel confident Vestas’ technology will showcase the reliability and amazing possibilities of the wind resources available in La Guajira”, says Felipe de Gamboa, Head of Sales, Vestas Colombia.

Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2021 whilst commissioning is planned by the fourth quarter of 2021.

With more than 11 GW installed or under construction in Latin America, Vestas plays a key role in supporting the continent’s transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.