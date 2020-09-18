Nordex Supplies 65 N149 / 4.0-4.5 Wind Turbines to Texas Wind energy

Nordex has received an order for 312 MW in the US for a wind farm in Texas. The manufacturer will supply 65 N149 / 4.0-4.5 wind turbines in 4.8 MW mode of operation. Installation is scheduled to begin in May 2021 and the wind farm will be connected to the grid later that year.



The project and the client are not disclosed.



“This order again underscores the growing interest from our US customers in the powerful Delta4000 series turbines. With regard to N149 / 4.0-4.5 turbines with a nominal capacity of 4.8 MW, the Nordex Group is now delivering and installing 265 units, amounting to 1,272 MW, of this model in North America alone. These turbines exceed the average nominal capacity of the onshore turbines installed last year by more than 2 MW in the US, ”says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.



According to figures from the association, the average nominal capacity of newly installed onshore wind turbines in North America last year was around 2.55 MW, and not a single turbine of 4 MW or more was installed. Also in the first half of 2020, the vast majority of installed turbines have a power between 2 MW and less than 3 MW.



However, according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the volume of planned projects with turbines of 4 MW or more increased to 5,079 MW in the US by mid-2020, reflecting a trend toward more projects than They use powerful machines nearby. future.



The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.