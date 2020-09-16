Wind power, concentrated solar power and photovoltaic energy potential in Chile stands out

Chile has the first solar thermal plant in Latiomérica, Cerro Dominador concentrating solar power and a great power of solar and wind energy.

Renewable energies will represent more than 70 percent of Chile’s energy capacity in 2030, estimated today a study by the analysis company GlobalData.

According to the report, between 2019 and 2030 almost 30 gigawatts (GW) of new generation capacity will be added and, of that, 90 percent will be renewable energy.

Likewise, solar photovoltaic, thermosolar and wind energy will lead the renewable capacity with a joint contribution of more than 70 percent, he added.

“The GlobalData database defines an attractive robust market with more than 8.9 GW of wind projects and 21.9 GW of solar PV in various stages of development,” stated the company’s energy analyst Somik Das.

Chile, the communication deepened, has a plan to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

During the first half of 2020, the country’s renewable sector witnessed a large number of financial agreements compared to the same period last year, he remarked.

Solar photovoltaic technology registered three times more agreements worth four billion dollars, followed by wind power with 1.2 billion, and hydroelectric with 300 million.