Nordex installs the first N149 / 5.X wind turbine

On September 8, the Nordex Group installed the first N149 / 5.X turbine at the Genshagener Heide wind farm near Potsdam, Germany. In the spring of 2019, the Nordex Group had opened the market segment for 5 MW wind turbines with this type of wind turbine. This month, the first N149 / 5.X will start operating as scheduled. After the installation of the wind turbine, the preparation for the measurement and validation program for the N149 / 5.X type certification begins.

With an average wind speed of 6.4 m / s at a hub height of 105 meters, the site offers good conditions to measure the 5.7 MW turbine. In addition to the power curve, the Nordex Group will validate the acoustic power level and compatibility with the turbine network based on measurements recorded in the field. This means that by the start of series production in 2021, the turbine will be fully certified, including the type certificate.

The N149 / 5.X is a logical progression based on the successful flexible grading approach of the N149 / 4.0-4.5. The turbine is designed for maximum flexibility and can be operated in different modes in the 5 MW range, depending on site requirements and customer needs. A new, high-efficiency gearbox is used and the Delta4000 series electrical system is expanded to achieve the high power output in the 5MW range.

To date, the Nordex Group has already received orders for 800 MW for the N149 / 5.X since its launch last year.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 7900. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.