Vattenfall and Aral in a new e-mobility cooperation

Vattenfall has closed one of the major deals in e-mobility with Aral in Germany and and BP in the Netherlands. The deal makes it easier to get into e-mobility and mixed fleets. Firstly by introducing a unique hybrid card, for both conventional fueling and electric charging, that will make payment easy. Secondly to offer Aral’s and BP´s commercial fleet customers installation of wall charging boxes.

Commercial fleet customers can refuel diesel or petrol with the “Aral Fuel & Charge Card” at more than 24,000 filling stations in Europe in the ROUTEX network. EV drivers have now also access to more than 110.000 charging points for electric vehicles throughout Europe, of which I8 000 are InCharge, due to the new partnership between Aral and Vattenfall InCharge in Germany and BP in the Netherlands..The cooperation is an important step and shows how the petrol industry is changing and adapting to a new world and customer demand.

Tomas Björnsson, Head of E-mobility at Vattenfall: “We are very pleased that we were able to convince Aral and BP of our charging solutions and win them as partners. Electrification of the transport sector is one of the most important measures for achieving the climate protection targets. Together with partners, we are driving forward the switch to e-mobility and we consider partnerships in all our core markets a good way forward.”

Together with the cooperation partners Trafineo and Vattenfall, Aral and BP also offer the possibility to install wall boxes for the energy supply at home and at work.

Combining fueling and charging to the customers is an important step for Aral and BP in its strategy as leading mobility provider.

“Commercial fleets will make the type of propulsion increasingly dependent on the purpose of the vehicles. With the ‘Aral Fuel & Charge Card’, we are managing a mixed fleet of electric vehicles and vehicles with internal combustion engines easier than ever,” explains Jeroen de Vries, Sales Manager at Aral for fuel cards in Europe.