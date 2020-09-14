GE Renewable Energy, EDF RE and Mitsui & Co., Ltd to Build 87 MW Taza Onshore Wind Farm in Morocco

GE Renewable Energy has been selected to supply 27 of its 3.2MW-85 onshore wind turbines to build the 87 MW Taza wind farm in Morocco. Wind power project is expected to start operations at the beginning of 2022.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by EDF RE and Mitsui & Co., Ltd to supply equipment for the 87 MW Taza onshore wind farm. Twenty-seven of GE’s 3.2-85 onshore wind turbines will be installed near Taza, in the North of Morocco. The project is part of the energy strategy of Morocco, which has a goal of producing 52% of its installed electric power from renewable energies by 2030.

The Taza project is expected to start operations at the beginning of 2022, powering the equivalent of 350,000 homes and saving up to 200,000 tons of CO2.

This project adds to the 200 MW GE Renewable Energy has built in Morocco at the Akhfenir wind farm, which has been in operation since 2014.

Manar al-Moneef, GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind regional leader for MENAT, said: “Morocco, which has a great potential for wind energy and has been an early mover in the journey toward renewable energy integration, has achieved great progress toward its renewable energy targets. We are thrilled to be partnering with EDF and Mitsui & Co., Ltd and to reinforce our position in the country.”