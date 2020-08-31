Ventient Energy wants to buy the Portuguese wind power Iberwind

Ventient Energy is Europe’s second largest independent power producer of onshore wind power. The purchase of Iberwind, formerly Magnum, will add an experienced team, 31 wind farms, more than 320 wind turbines, 726 MW of installed capacity and future growth opportunities to Ventient’s portfolio.



The agreement reached with the owners of Iberwind, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited and Power Assets Holdings Limited, which acquired it in 2015, is the latest step in Ventient Energy’s consistent and successful M&A strategy. The sale is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approval.



Ventient owns and operates assets in Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, including four wind farms in Portugal. The incorporation of Iberwind will raise its installed capacity to 2,556 MW, consolidating its position as one of the main onshore wind companies in Europe.



“Iberwind is one of the main wind energy companies in Portugal and a clear strategic fit with our existing business in Europe. We are very excited to welcome the experienced Iberwind team to Ventient. We believe that the combined team will form a powerful organization as we expand our ambitions for sustainable growth and our mission to help secure the future of the planet through renewable energy, ”said Mark Jones, CEO of Ventient Energy.

“After two months of intense work, the operation was successfully achieved, uniting the wishes of those who wanted to sell with the wishes of those who wanted to buy.

For Iberwind, the new future begins now, aiming for rapid integration, which will allow us to contribute soon to the future success of Ventient, ”said Iberwind CEO Arnaldo Navarro Machado.



Ventient’s portfolio has grown rapidly since its formation in 2017, while Iberwind, based in Oeiras, began installing and operating wind farms in 1998. Its installed capacity represents almost 14% of the installed wind capacity in Portugal and produces more 14% of the wind energy produced annually in the country.