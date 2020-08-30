Egypt, Denmark ink agreement on green transformation, renewable energy

Egypt’s ministries of international cooperation and electricity have inked the Egyptian-Danish Energy Partnership Program (2019-2022) agreement with the Energy Agency of the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities to push forward Egypt’s green transformation and invest in renewable energy.

The agreement was signed by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

Minister Shaker said that his ministry will seek to form a joint committee with the Danish side, which will serve as a forum for comprehensive strategic dialogue between Egypt and Denmark to discuss cooperation in the energy field, and make decisions on the strategic cooperation program between the two countries.

He stressed that the agreement supports the state’s capabilities to accelerate the pace of Egypt’s green transformation by developing plans to ensure access to affordable clean energy and implementing wind energy projects, referring to Egypt’s energy strategy until 2035, which seeks to increase the share of renewable energy to more than 42 percent.

Danish Ambassador to Egypt Svend Olling said that the agreement aims to confront the increasing challenges in the field of energy and the environment. He noted that Denmark is a leading global partner in the field of renewable energy and green transformation and he looks forward to working with Egypt under the agreement to support the country’s green transition.

Cooperation between the governments of Egypt and Denmark dates back to 1969, amounting to about $560 million in several different fields, including new and renewable energy, water and sanitation, environment, culture and housing, according the Ministry of International Cooperation.