The largest offshore wind power plant will be in the Netherlands

Vattenfall will invest in the world’s largest offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea, the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 offshore wind energy project, without subsidy.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 1.5 GW, which will make it the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands and also in the world. But it will only be operational in 2023, with 140 11 MW wind turbines from manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, which will be the first to be installed offshore.

Vattenfall will use its new state-of-the-art facilities located in the port of IJmuiden for these new operations and maintenance. The offshore wind farm will be connected to two substations managed by the Dutch company Tennet.

Vattenfall won the contract for the construction of Hollandse Kust Zuid after winning the two unsubsidized auctions in 2018 and 2019. But they ended up merging the two projects into one, thus simplifying the development and investment process.

Magnus Hall, CEO of Vattenfall, clarified that “the commitment to the Hollandse Kust Zuid project is due to the company’s commitment to produce electricity free of fossil fuels for both the Netherlands and Europe. And the final decision to proceed with this investment shows that despite the crisis caused by Covid-19, the goal remains to live without fossil fuels in one generation ”.

Hollandse Kust Zuid, in addition to providing affordable, fossil-fuel-free electricity, will also be a major infrastructure investment that will generate significant savings and jobs in these uncertain economic times. And due to the excellent cooperation with our national and international partners, we are well prepared to take the next step to carry out this historic project, ”said Gunnar Groeble, Senior Vice President and Head of the Wind Power Area at Vattenfall.

Construction of the project, in which the Dutch group Sif (cements), TKF (cables), Prysmian (cables), Subsea 7 and Swire Blue Ocean (installation of wind turbines), is expected to start in 202.