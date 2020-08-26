Vestas’ wind turbines for 86 MW wind farm in Finland

Vestas has secured an order for 86 MW wind turbines with German developer CPC Germania for the Lakiakangas III wind farm located in Isojoki in the Ostrobothnia region of Southern Finland. The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of 20 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW power optimized mode, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract that will guarantee optimized performance and long-term business. certainty of the case for the client.



Vestas has worked closely with CPC Germania to develop the most profitable and competitive solution that was awarded in Finland’s first technology-neutral renewable energy auction in 2019. With this agreement, Vestas strengthens its presence in the Finnish wind market, where we have installed approximately 400 wind turbines with a total capacity of almost 1.2 GW to date.



“Following the successful completion of the Lakiakangas I and II projects, we are pleased to be working with Vestas again on the Lakiakangas III wind farm. With 20 Vestas V150-4.3 MW turbines, Lakiakangas III becomes our largest wind farm in Finland so far and CPC adds another significant step to our long-term relationship with Vestas. We are confident that Vestas has the technology, the track record and the local service organization to make this project a success for decades to come, ”says Markus Tacke, CEO of CPC Germania.



“We are pleased to have been awarded with this project and therefore we continue our successful collaboration with CPC Germania. Following our orders for the first two phases of the Lakiakangas project, winning this contract is further proof of Vestas’ ability to help our customers win even the most competitive auction bids and assist Finland in its transition to a system clean energy at a limited cost. to society, ”says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.



The Lakiakangas III order follows the award of the Vestas contract for the Lakiakangas I and Lakiakangas II projects with CPC Germania. Both projects are already in full operation. While Lakiakangas I generates income under the Finnish feed tariff, the Lakiakangas II project is remunerated under the first Finnish PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with a third party, which means it is carried out without state subsidies.



The wind turbine delivery is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.