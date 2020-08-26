Iberdrola will supply wind energy to Bayer in Mexico

Iberdrola has completed a contract with the German chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer for the supply of long-term wind energy (PPA) in Mexico, through its Santiago onshore wind farm, with 105 megawatts (MW) of capacity and located in the State of Guanajuato.

The contract will be for a period of 15 years, reported the German company, which frames the agreement within its strategy of being a climate-neutral company by 2030 and highlights that the alliance with Iberdrola will allow it to reduce its carbon footprint.

Bayer will receive wind energy to supply its four plants in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, as well as 23 operation centers, located mainly in Sinaloa, Guanajuato, Jalisco and Chiapas.

The Santiago wind farm, located in the municipality of San Felipe (Guanajuato) and which is in the testing phase before entering commercial operation, will produce 241 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of 38,000 homes.

Once in operation, the Santiago wind farm will avoid the emission of 250,000 tons per year of carbon dioxide (CO2), thus contributing to the Mexican goal of producing 35% of energy with clean sources by 2024.

During the construction of the project, Iberdrola rescued and relocated more than 17,000 species of flora and fauna. In addition, it will reforest at least 170 hectares, as part of the environmental commitments acquired by the company with the communities near the wind farm.

With this project, the Spanish energy company has an installed renewable capacity in Mexico of 1,115 MW, with 569 MW in onshore wind energy and another 546 MW of photovoltaic solar energy.

Iberdrola’s strategy in practically all the markets in which it is present is to promote these contracts for the sale of long-term electricity for its renewable projects. Thus, it manages agreements in markets such as Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico from wind and photovoltaic projects for more than 2,500 MW.

The ‘PPAs’ guarantee stability to the group’s investments in the renewables sector, at the same time that they make it possible to cover the need of large industrial conglomerates to supply 100% of their energy consumption through ‘green’ sources.

In this sense, the energy group has corporate clients in the United States such as Nike, Amazon, Apple, Google, T-Mobile or Facebook, among others. Likewise, Iberdrola has also subscribed for its renewable projects in Spain ‘PPA’ with companies from different sectors such as Kutxabank, Nike, Orange or Heineken.