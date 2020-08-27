Vestas completes Folha Larga Sul wind power plant in Brazil

Vestas announced that it has completed the installation of wind turbines at the 151.2 MW Folha Larga Sul wind farm in the municipality of Campo Formoso, in Bahia.

The wind energy project is part of the Casa dos Ventos wind farm and can generate more than 770 GWh of energy per year, which will be used directly by mining company Vale.

The project has 36 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, all produced at the Vestas plant in Aquiraz, Ceará under FINAME II rules. According to the company, the team has the tallest steel towers in Brazil and blades that are 73.7 meters long.

Vestas will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the wind energy project for the next 20 years. Folha Larga Sul will supply energy to Vale for the next 23 years. The agreement between the companies establishes that the mining company can, in the future, become a partner of the company.

“The completion of this project is another example of our resilience. Thanks to proper planning, we were able to overcome the adversities that arose at this time and complete the installation of all the wind turbines ”, celebrated the Director of Sales of Vestas in Brazil, Eric Gomes. This undertaking reinforces Vestas’ commitment to our customers and also to the expansion of sustainable investments in the country ”, he concluded.