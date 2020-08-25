Wind energy reaches 97% of the demand of the Northeast in Brazil

On Saturday, a new record with wind turbines was registered in the region, which reached 10,169 MW, at 10:00 p.m.

The monitoring carried out in the Brazilian electricity system, carried out by ONS, continues to break records in the generation of wind power in the Northeast. The systems registered, last Saturday (08/22), at 10pm, a peak of new wind farm generation, reaching, this time, 10,169 MW, with a capacity factor of 81%.



The amount is enough to supply 97% of the demand in the entire Northeast region, that is, more than 18 million homes. The previous record was 10,121 MW, on June 20, 2020. Historically, August is usually a month of high winds.



Wind energy monitoring



The greater presence of renewable energies in the Brazilian matrix is ??something that is already happening and will continue to do so in the coming years. In 2006, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) began to periodically monitor the installed capacity of wind farms in commercial operation, which are currently distributed in eight states (Bahía, Ceará, Maranhão, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina). Currently, the ONS registers 14,975 MW of installed wind power, which represents 9.1% of the electricity matrix.