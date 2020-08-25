The Waipipi wind farm has laid the foundations for 23 of its future 31 wind turbines, and six wind turbines are fully assembled.
The latest shipment of wind turbine parts has arrived at Port Taranaki, and the wind turbines will continue to be assembled until the end of the year, with cranes in place.
The electricity transmission line has 101 poles placed and laid and the first electricity production is expected in November.
Wind energy in New Zealand, Waipipi wind farm takes shape
