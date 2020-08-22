Wind energy in Chile, Presidente Piñera at the Punta Arenas wind farm

The new wind farm is made up of 3 wind turbines, whose maximum height reaches 122 meters, having a plant factor of 54%, one of the highest in the world (the average in Chile is 30%).



The total investment of this wind energy project exceeds US $ 22 million, of which US $ 5 million were contributed by the Regional Government of Magallanes.



Its entry into operation will have a concrete impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and particulate matter, which will improve the well-being and quality of life of the inhabitants of this area, especially in the city of Punta Arenas and its nearby areas.

As part of an intense visit to the Magallanes region, President Sebastián Piñera arrived this Friday at the Cabo Negro industrial complex, to learn more about the renewable energy project that ENAP is promoting together with Pecket Energy.



The President of the Republic participated in a presentation made by the manager of ENAP Magallanes, Rodrigo Bustamante, who explained technical aspects of the project and the impact it will have for the region once it enters into operation.



For his part, the general manager of ENAP, Andrés Roccatagliata explained the importance of the Vientos Patagónicos Wind Farm. “This project is highly anticipated by Magallanes, with 10.35 MW of electrical energy that will benefit 15 thousand homes and that now with its entry into operation, will allow our region to grow from 2% to 18% in the use of Energy Non-Conventional Renewables. With this project, ENAP’s role as a strategic ally in the desire in Magallanes and throughout the country to promote projects that seek to diversify the energy matrix becomes clear ”.



In accordance with the established schedule, the feasibility of injecting energy into the Punta Arenas electrical network from each of the wind turbines has already been proven, the wind farm began this month a crucial phase for its operations: continuous operation tests for 72 hours of each one of the turbines, which will allow to verify the correct operation of the system, in such a way that no alarm or fault occurs during the operation. After that work and after the final test of the complete park, it is expected to enter into definitive operation at the end of September.