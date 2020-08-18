Siemens Gamesa exceeds 1 GW outside the Senvion acquisition

Siemens Gamesa continues to expand its multibrand servicing portfolio in the United States with the addition of 10-year, full-scope service agreements for the 139-MW Senvion site in Hornell, NY and 55-MW Senvion site in Meyersdale, PA.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announces it has secured a long-term, 10-year contract with EverPower Wind Holdings, Inc. to provide full-scope operation and maintenance services for a total of 95 Senvion MM92-2.05 MW wind turbines at the Howard and Twin Ridges sites. Siemens Gamesa is on track to becoming the largest Senvion service provider in the United States.

As part of the full scope service agreement, the company will provide remote monitoring, supply chain access and specialty tooling, design and engineering support, software updates, and will fully utilize the existing hardware and infrastructure on site to ensure the performance and reliability of the turbines throughout the product lifetime.

This announcement follows the recent 184-MW agreement to provide 10-year, full-scope operation and maintenance services at two other Senvion project sites in North America.

“This is the second major Senvion service agreement that we’ve signed within a short time period in North America. Our Senvion fleet continues to grow and we pride ourselves on the service continuity we can provide to our customers,” said Juan Gutierrez, Service CEO of Siemens Gamesa. “With the recent acquisition of Senvion’s European Service assets and Intellectual Property, we are uniquely positioned to provide the best operations and maintenance services to the Senvion fleet both inside and outside of Europe,” he added.

Siemens Gamesa acquired Senvion’s Onshore European service assets and Intellectual Property (IP) in early January 2020, which has expanded the company’s multibrand service portfolio to more than 10 GW globally and enabled the company to obtain the knowhow of Senvion turbine technologies. In total, the company has now secured more than 1 GW of service agreements for Senvion projects outside of the acquisition scope in North America, Australia and Europe.

With nearly 72 GW under service globally, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the industry. In the U.S., Siemens Gamesa provides service and maintenance to wind projects with a total output capacity of more than 13 GW.