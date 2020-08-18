Porto de Pecém and Aeris Energy export blades for wind energy amid a pandemic

In 2019, the wind power sector in Brazil invested R $ 13.6 billion in Brazil, according to data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). Wind turbines produced 55.9 TWh of wind energy in Brazil, 15% more than in 2018. On a monthly average, it is enough to supply 28.8 million homes per month in wind farm plants in 12 Brazilian states. This is equivalent to a population of 86.3 million people, considering three inhabitants per household.

The production and export of wind blades for wind turbines are among the specialties of the Port of Pecém and of the market leader Aeris Energy. The wind blades were produced jointly by the two companies, mainly with Aeris Energy, in the Porto do Pecém industrial park, in Ceará (Brazil), to be stored in an exclusive area in the patio of the company’s port terminal and then shipped to the United States and other countries.

Last year Aeris Energy from the Port of Pecém transported approximately two thousand wind blades. The figure is three times higher than the movement registered in 2018, when 683 blades were sent to wind farms around the world.

What are wind blades for?

The set of wind blades is part of the triad of basic components that make up the wind turbine. Connected to the gondola and supported by the concrete tower, the wind blades have an aerodynamic profile, weigh about 17 tons each and reach more than 60 meters in length, equivalent to a 20-story building.

The blades are what give movement to the wind turbines that transform wind energy into electrical energy. In Porto do Pecém, the wind blows in favor of renewable energy every day, boosting the Brazilian economy.

Wind energy in Brazil

Wind energy is already the second largest source in the Brazilian energy matrix. According to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica), the installed wind power capacity in the country reached 16 GW in the first half of 2020. There are 637 wind farms and 7,738 wind turbines.