Enercon CFO resigns from office and leaves the company

Dr Thomas Cobet, Member of the ENERCON Management Team/Chief Financial Officer, is resigning from his office with immediate effect and will be leaving the company. Over the past months Mr Cobet has, in particular, successfully monitored and supported the negotiations on completion of refinancing in the setting of the turnaround at ENERCON.

Dr Martin Prillmann will be managing the financial division temporarily and will be continuing all activities seamlessly. Mr Prillmann has been a member of the ENERCON Management Team since January 2020 and, as Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), is responsible for the restructuring of ENERCON. Heiko Janssen, chairman of the board of the Aloys Wobben Stiftung, adds the following: ‘The restructuring has visibly gained momentum. We must now focus on further implementation steps, especially for the cost-of-energy (CoE) optimisation project that is about the competitiveness of the ENERCON WECs. We are not going to ease up on this. We are glad that Mr Prillmann will be assuming the additional function of temporary Chief Financial Officer and will be placing the focus on this cost issue that has become fundamental to us.’