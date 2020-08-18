AWEA’s Resource Assessment & Siting Conferences go virtual

Adaptability is key as we navigate the country’s rapidly changing environment. As an industry, it’s imperative that we move forward while taking all the necessary precautions. That includes staying up to date on recent advances and critical issues affecting the wind industry, continuing to broaden our education, and maintaining and expanding our network.

In case you missed it, AWEA announced earlier this month that the Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment and Wind Project Siting and Environmental Conferences will be held online. The team is focused on reconstructing both events to create a valuable and successful online experience. Some of the features that will be available include:

Live presentations

On-demand sessions

One on one networking

Shared social experiences

Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment Virtual Summit

September 29 – 30, 2020

This event is the nexus point for everything concerning wind farm production, and the place where meteorologists and engineers highlight recent advances and debate the critical issues affecting wind resource assessment.

Attendees can expect to come away with valuable insights into important matters that the industry uses to make energy predictions. With the help of state-of-the-art techniques and technologies, this will be a can’t miss event, enjoyed from the convenience of your home.

Wind Project Siting and Environmental Virtual Summit

September 30 – October 1, 2020

The Siting program will feature two educational tracks that will walk attendees through issues regarding wildlife and community engagement. Don’t worry if you are new to this space or need to brush up on your knowledge– AWEA is organizing a selection of webinars that cover topics specially selected to prepare you for in-depth discussions and engagement during the virtual event.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect across the two-day event:

Day one will focus on Community Engagement Sessions with opportunities to meet one-on-one with exhibitors along with some virtual meet-up options.?

will focus on Community Engagement Sessions with opportunities to meet one-on-one with exhibitors along with some virtual meet-up options.? Day two will focus on the main track of sessions, more networking opportunities and conclude with a virtual poster reception.??

Both virtual summits will feature timely and critical programming, business development tools, and opportunities to connect with others over the emerging and prominent topics in project siting, environmental compliance and resource assessment. You can find more info and register at the links below. The early bird deadline for both events is Friday, August 21, 2020. Register now to save!

Lauren Rudolphi