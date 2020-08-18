Wind energy from the Northeast will have financing from BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) announced on Thursday (22) the approval of a loan in the amount of R $ 1,043 billion for wind power Ventos do Araripe 3, made up of 14 wind farms, in the municipalities of Simões and Curral Novo (Piauí) and Araripina (Pernambuco). The complex is expected to begin operations in 2017.



According to the bank, through its press office, the wind energy complex will have a total installed capacity of 357.9 MW. This energy is enough to supply 1.14 million homes. The number considers the average consumption of the Northeast Region.



The project will contribute to the diversification of the electricity matrix, assesses the BNDES. The investments will generate up to 2,400 direct and indirect jobs, in addition to improving the infrastructure of the region. The financing includes a social subcredit in the amount of R $ 5.19 million, which will be used for investments in the vicinity of the project, in compliance with the requirements of environmental agencies.



Infrastructure debentures are also expected for an amount of up to R $ 300 million. These bonds will constitute a part of the total investment value of the wind farm, valued at R $ 1,743 billion, added the bank.