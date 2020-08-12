Vestas exceeds 1 GW of wind power orders in Vietnam

Vestas leads the wind power market in Vietnam with more than 1 GW of projects installed or under construction, after securing an additional 50 MW order for the second phase of the Hoa Binh 1 wind farm.

Since securing the first phase in December last year, Vestas has been working closely with the Phuong Anh Group to optimize this second phase of the project. This order marks Vestas’ eighth intertidal project in the country, strengthening Vestas’ undisputed leadership in this market segment and underscoring Vestas’ ability to offer tailor-made intertidal solutions suitable to exploit the full potential of near-shore wind conditions. region of.



The project is located in Hòa Bình, a district of B?c Liêu province, where the wind turbines will be installed in shallow waters close to the coast along the Mekong Delta region. The contract includes the supply and supervision of the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with ten wind turbines delivered at 3.8 MW and three wind turbines in 4.0 MW operating mode to optimize energy production for site-specific wind conditions.





The project also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to maximize energy production for the project. With a performance-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with the assurance of a long-term business case. Along with this agreement, the customer has also extended the first phase service contract for another 10 years to a 20-year AOM 5000 service contract in recognition of their confidence in Vestas’ long-term service capabilities.



“With over 1 GW of projects won in Vietnam, this is a clear testament to our customers ‘confidence in Vestas’ ability to develop wind power solutions for all types of wind projects in the country,” said Clive Turton, President from Vestas Asia Pacific. . “I would like to thank Phuong Anh Group for granting us the two phases of this project and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure the successful and timely completion of the project.”



“As a result of the successful cooperation for both phases of the Hoa Binh 1 project and our trust in Vestas wind solutions, Phuong Anh Group will continue to work with Vestas to develop other upcoming wind projects in the near future,” said Dao. Hai Linh, Deputy General Manager of Phuong Anh Group.



Installation of the wind turbines is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.