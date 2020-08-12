ACS is awarded the 900 MW wind energy converter super platform for the Borwin5 project

Dragados Offshore, a subsidiary of the ACS Group, has been awarded, in consortium with Siemens, the development of the HVDC conversion platform for the Borwin5 project for TenneT. The project consists of an electric power transmission system with a capacity of 900 megawatts between the He Dreiht offshore wind farm, operated by EnBW, on the German North Sea coast and the onshore converter point.



With the BorWin5 project the customer wants to achieve a direct continuous connection in Cluster 7 of the North Sea. The three-phase alternating current, generated in the wind field, will be converted from 66 kV to direct current of ± 320 kV at the BorWin epsilon offshore platform and will be transported via a submarine cable of approximately 120 kilometers via Norderney to shore at Hilgenriedersiel . From there, the electricity will be transported via an underground cable of approximately 110 kilometers to the Garrel / Ost connection converter point, north of Cloppenburg.



Dragados Offshore is responsible for the supply of the offshore platform (including the detailed engineering and design, purchase, manufacturing, construction, loading, transportation and installation of the offshore platform, and installation and commissioning of its systems, while the Scope of the work to be carried out by Siemens includes the HVDC equipment of the platform, as well as the development of the substation on land. Borwin5 is an independent platform, which includes a housing module and helipad, and has a total weight, including Siemens HVDC equipment , of approximately 12,000 t, while the jacket weighs approximately 7,000 t.



The contract is considered an important milestone for Dragados Offshore, as it reinforces its activities in the delivery of platforms for the offshore wind industry by building a state-of-the-art Project in its sector. The official start date of the project is set at August 10, 2020 and will provide workload at the Dragados facilities in Puerto Real until the platform leaves, which is scheduled for the end of April 2025. The start of the project Transmission of energy through the HVDC system will be in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the final delivery to the customer is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.



Borwin5 is the second project of an HVDC platform awarded by TenneT to Dragados Offshore in consortium with Siemens, and provides a perfect fit of workload and continuity with the first project awarded, Dolwin6, which continues in execution in the Dragados Offshore yard in Puerto Real whose completion is scheduled for 2022.