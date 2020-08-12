Ming Yang installs 1GW of offshore wind turbines

MingYang Smart Energy now has 1,000 MW in offshore wind turbines installed.

The company reached the milestone with the Yangjiang Nanpeng Island offshore wind farm owned by China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), which will feature 73 MySE5.5-155 wind turbines.

MingYang also said that its order book in offshore wind is 5.94 GW.

Construction of the 401.5MW wind farm began in mid-2018.

The first wind turbine was installed in July last year and the first batch of wind turbines started operating in October.

The wind farm, located in Guangdong province, is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.