New offshore wind energy project in Ceará with 100 wind turbines and 1.2 GW

The BI Participações e Investimentos group began the licensing process for a second offshore wind power generation complex in Ceará, the fourth of its kind in the state. The wind farm will have an installed capacity of 1.2 GW and will be located on the Camocim coast.



In total, there should be 100 wind turbines, each with 12 MW of power, spread over an area of ??600 square kilometers (km²).



The wind project should require an investment of R $ 14 billion, according to the executive director of the company, Lúcio de Castro Bonfim Junior. It reveals that on July 3, the environmental licensing process was initiated by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).



Bonfim details that, at this first moment, the agency announces the reference term, which allows the preparation of the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) of the project.



The executive president of the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica), Elbia Gannoum, points out that the arrival of offshore wind farms in Brazil has advanced at a good pace, taking longer in environmental licenses. According to her, the inclusion of these plants in auctions contracted by the Federal Government should not create difficulties.



“The planning is reviewed every year. Our projects on land were also not planned and abandoned. When the Federal Government realizes that there are projects ready, with licenses, it will include them in the auctions. I don’t see it as an obstacle ”, he argues.



She points out that the stagnation of the economy is the factor that may impact, considering that, with the crisis, there would be no need for new hires or investors willing for the moment. In bureaucratic terms, Gannoum reveals that the new coronavirus pandemic has not slowed down processes.



“The agencies continued to function normally, remotely. Some are even more efficient than before. Overall, we are doing well. We will soon see how these plants are taking shape, ”he says.



On the other hand, the president of the Ceará Renewable Energy Sector Chamber (CS Renováveis), Jurandir Picanço, points out the lack of federal support as the main bottleneck to face, also requiring the inclusion of offshore plants in the Brazilian energy matrix and in auctions. hiring.



“Due to the institutional and regulatory complexity of the electricity sector to make projects viable, I believe that it depends on a firm decision of the Federal Government to order and promote the development of this potential that the advancement of technology has transformed into a great wealth in the country. clean energy “.



Picanço also adds that pioneer projects can hardly compete in costs with those whose market is already developed. “The progress of projects that will show their economic, social and environmental benefits will surely motivate the authorities,” he adds.



The executive president of ABEEólica recalls that offshore wind complexes tend to bring, in addition to benefiting the energy matrix, socioeconomic development. “From experience, they are projects that bring growth and development to the region.”



Gannoum points out that projects for this energy source are important for Brazil, but not because of a shortage. “We have many resources for the production of wind energy. If we don’t have one, we have another. Offshore is in a range of many important projects for the country, but not like in other countries, which suffer from a lack of resources ”.



Jurandir Picanço points out that high availability creates a problem to be overcome by offshore wind energy.



“Brazil has an excellent problem to solve: many energy alternatives: hydroelectric, onshore wind, biomass, solar, natural gas and nuclear. All with enormous potential. Some countries have to import or depend on coal. That’s the question ”, he reflects.



The BI Participações e Investimentos group is also responsible for the Caucaia-Parazinho Offshore Wind Farm, located in the municipality of Caucaia, with 598 MW of power and an estimated investment of R $ 7 billion. In operation since 2016, the project is already more advanced.



The executive director recalls that he delivered the EIA to Ibama in December 2019, having received the return from Ibama last week: rejected. “They gave us 30 days to demonstrate and we are working. In justification, they scored much more with respect to the reference term that has not yet been published ”.