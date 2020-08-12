Bahia ranks second in wind energy in Brazil

Bahia currently has 170 wind farms in operation and more than 1,300 wind turbines installed throughout the state.

Bahía is vice-leader in wind power generation in Brazil, a result that helped the Northeast region break a new production record in August. According to information from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the wind energy produced in northeastern lands would be enough to cover 93.8% of the demand in the region.

With these wind power production rates, the Northeast is almost self-sufficient. Production was also favored by strong winds from Bahia due to winter. In the first months of this year, Bahia generated 31% of the country’s wind energy and assumed the leadership of the renewable energy segment, surpassing Rio Grande do Norte.

Since then, according to ONS, Bahía and Rio Grande do Norte have vied for leadership. In the ONS weekly bulletin, from August 1 to 7, the wind generation in Rio Grande do Norte surpassed Bahia. However, in monthly production, Bahía continues to lead the ranking.