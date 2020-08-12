Apex Clean Energy sells 500 MW White Mesa wind farm

Apex Clean Energy announced the sale of White Mesa Wind, located in Crockett County, Texas, to an unidentified buyer. When completed, the 500 MW White Mesa project will be the third largest single-site, single-phase wind farm in the United States, after the largest: the 525 MW Aviator Wind, also developed by Apex and located in western Texas. .

The deal includes a series of power purchase agreements that Apex negotiated with corporate clients: an aggregation of global technology leaders, a Fortune 500 energy technology company, a Fortune 500 leader in materials engineering solutions, among others, including Apex’s largest power purchase transaction. .

“White Mesa Wind illustrates the continued strong demand for renewable energy projects with strong attributes, including a remarkable wind resource and negotiated purchase agreements,” said Mark Goodwin, President and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “Apex is pleased to bring this project to fruition, bring the myriad benefits of clean energy to these corporate customers, and support and strengthen the Lone Star State.”

White Mesa Wind is expected to complete development this year and enter commercial operations in 2021.