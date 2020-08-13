AmericanWindWeek 2020: AWEA recognizes 16 wind champions for clean energy leadership

Welcome to day three of American Wind Week! Don’t forget to visit AmericanWindWeek.org for more information, follow #AmericanWindWeek and #WindBuildsTheFuture on social media, and check out AWEA’s social press kit.

Today we’re recognizing our Wind Champions: elected officials whose leadership makes it possible for wind to build a strong economy and clean future through their support for policies that strengthen American wind power. Champions on both sides of the aisle understand how important wind is to the constituents they serve, our economy, and our environment. This year we are recognizing the following elected officials with awards:

Members of Congress

Steny Hoyer (D-MD)

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Tina Smith (D-MN)

Paul Tonko (D-NY)

Don Bacon (R-NE)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Darin LaHood (R-IL)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

John Thune (R-SD)

State Governors

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-New Mexico)

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Washington)

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Oklahoma)

Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Virginia)

We’ve chosen this highly selective group of lawmakers to thank and acknowledge for their wind advocacy. By championing legislation that includes higher clean energy standards, support for offshore wind, and support for the production and investment tax credits and more, these elected officials helped ensure wind can build a clean energy future for our country that includes both a thriving economy, and healthy communities.

On to more #AmericanWindWeek highlights!

Nora Zacharski