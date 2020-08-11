Vestas wind power surpasses 1 GW of orders in China in 2020

Vestas has secured a 101 MW order for a wind farm in China that includes the supply of 42 V120-2.2 MW turbines delivered in 2.4 MW power optimized mode, as well as an Active Output Management 4000 service contract ( AOM 4000) for 20 years.



With this order, Vestas has reached an order intake for wind power in China in 2020 of more than 1 GW.



Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, and commissioning is scheduled for the same quarter. Project and client names are not disclosed.