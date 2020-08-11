RWE joins new European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

RWE supports the newly launched European Clean Hydrogen Alliance (ECH2A). The organisation has ambitious aims on the deployment of hydrogen technologies by 2030; bringing together renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, demand in industry, mobility and other sectors, as well as hydrogen transmission and distribution. These objectives fit perfectly with RWE’s view of hydrogen as one of the great hopes for the decarbonisation of industry. For this reason, the company will be involved in the alliance, which was established by the EU Commission. The company announced to have joined the alliance.

RWE is convinced of the role hydrogen can have in the energy transition. RWE also sees opportunities for the use of hydrogen within its operations, largely due to its large portfolio of renewable generation globally which is key in the production of hydrogen. In addition the company has both the experience and the knowledge to produce H2 as well as the capability to store H2 in gas storage, which belong to the company.

With the alliance, the EU wants to build its global leadership in hydrogen to support the EU’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.