Wind energy in Greece, Iberdrola is awarded three wind power projects

Iberdrola has been awarded the construction of three wind farm projects in Greece in the capacity auction held recently in Athens.



With a combined capacity of 98.4 MW, these are the Askio II (33.6 MW) wind farm, Askio III (48 MW) and Rokani (16.5 MW) wind farms.



Currently, Greece has 7,237 MW of installed renewable capacity, of which 3,832 MW are from wind energy and 2,841 from photovoltaic energy.



When the new wind turbines projects are commissioned, a fact that is scheduled to take place in 2022, Iberdrola’s capacity in Greece will amount to 415 MW. In addition, Iberdrola operates the 20 MW Agia Anna wind farm in Cyprus.