Goldwind and China National Electric Engineering Corporation Jointly Explore Wind energy Market in Vietnam

On July 31, 2020, Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Goldwind”) and China National Electric Engineering Corporation (hereinafter referred to as “CNEEC”) signed a deposit agreement and a strategic cooperation agreement for the Vietnam THANH PHONG 29.7MW Wind Power Project at Goldwind’s Beijing headquarters.

The Vietnam THANH PHONG 29.7MW Wind Power Project is located in Ben Tre, Vietnam, jointly held by three companies – RATCH Group Public Company Limited?Asia Investment, Development and Construction Sole Co., Ltd., and HC Global Investment and Technology JSC. CNEEC will be the general contractor of the project, and Goldwind will provide 9 suits of GW 155-3.3MW smart wind turbines and related services for the Project.

During the investigation, negotiation and bidding process of the project, Goldwind provided customized solutions in view of the project characteristics and customer requirements, and selected qualified local supplier in Vietnam to provide towers, thus realizing the overall optimization of total EPC costs, which were well-received by customers.

The signing ceremony was attended by Wu Kai, Vice President of Goldwind and General Manager of Goldwind International, and Zhao Hui, President of CNEEC, together with their management teams. Wu Kai and Zhao Hui signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of both companies. The signing of the contracts is of great significance for enhancing the comprehensive cooperation between Goldwind and CNEEC.

“Both of our companies have similar development experience in international markets and strategic blueprint in the future. I hope Goldwind to have more in-depth cooperation with CNEEC in the future.” Said Wu Kai.

“With the change of environment, the new energy market will develop rapidly. With the mission of ‘Brightening and Warming the World, Clearing and Purifying the Nature’, CNEEC has been deeply involved in international markets, with a global spread to Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. The Vietnam THANH PHONG 29.7MW project is the first wind power project of CNEEC, and we look forward to further cooperation between both companies in the future.” Said Zhao Hui.

As an international company started from China with a global view, Goldwind actively explores international markets and provides reliable, sustainable and affordable renewable energy for global customers and local communities with high-quality products and dependable services.

Vietnam, as a key market of Goldwind in Southeast Asia, has great potentials. With several projects being started, Goldwind will strengthen the localization in the country, at the same time fully leverage the advantages of production and supply in China, and build a regional business chain integrating market, manufacturing, supply and service, deepen the Vietnamese market and further empower its local economy.