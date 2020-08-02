China’s wind energy and solar power generation capacity grows in first half

China experienced strong growth in renewable energy generation capacity in the first half of this year, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

Photovoltaic generation capacity increased 20 percent year-on-year to reach 127.8 billion kilowatt hours, while wind power generation capacity increased 10.9 percent compared to the same period last year, to stand at 237,900 million kilowatt-hours.

During the first six months of 2020, the new installed capacity of photovoltaic generation in China totaled 11.52 million kilowatts, and that of wind generation totaled 6.32 million kilowatts.

China is making progress in developing renewable energy and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

By the end of 2020, renewable energy will generate 1.9 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which represents 27 percent of the country’s total power generation, according to the government’s 2016-2020 renewable energy plan.