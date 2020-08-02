Wind energy in Andalusia, El Tesorillo wind farm is six months old

The wind farm, built by Naturgy, has produced 32 GWh of energy during the first six months of its commissioning, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 12,500 homes.

The energy produced by the installation in the first six months of 2020 has allowed the emission of more than 25,250 tons of polluting gases and greenhouse gases to be avoided.

The El Tesorillo Wind Farm, built by Naturgy and located in the municipal area of ??San Martín del Tesorillo, in the Cádiz region of Campo de Gibraltar, celebrates six months since its launch. During this period, this infrastructure has produced 32 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 12,500 homes.

Naturgy invested 25 million euros in the construction of the park, which has 12 state-of-the-art, high-efficiency wind turbines and an installed capacity of 26 MW. Thanks to the energy produced by the El Tesorillo Wind Farm during these first six months of 2020, the use of other sources of conventional electricity generation has been displaced, helping to reduce emissions of polluting gases and greenhouse gases by more than 25,250 tons.

As a significant note, it stands out that the month in which the park produced the most energy was last June, reaching 6.7 GWh, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 2,660 homes.

Presence in Andalusia

Naturgy has in Andalusia, in addition to this infrastructure, with two more wind farms with a total capacity of 55 MW. These facilities are located, one in Jerez de la Frontera, the P.E. La Rabia, and another in the municipality of Casares (Málaga), the P.E. The plains.

Likewise, Naturgy has various renewable energy projects under development in the region, totaling nearly 300 MW, which confirms the company’s commitment to Andalusia.

In 2019, Naturgy has become one of the leading investors in clean technologies in Spain, allocating more than 400 million euros to the development of renewable projects, the highest figure in the company’s history.

The multinational has continued with investments in renewable projects outside Spain, allocating 145 million euros in growth projects in Australia and Chile.

As a result, the total installed capacity in renewables increased to 2,580 MW at the end of 2019.