Wind energy in Brazil, Vestas will produce wind turbines for Casa dos Ventos

Vestas will produce, at its factory located in Aquiraz (Ceará), its main onshore wind turbine, the V150-4.2 MW, which was selected for the 151 MW Folha Larga wind farm project, located in Bahia, for a total of 252 MW in signed contracts in Brazil.





The order includes 36 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines and was made by Casa dos Ventos, one of the largest wind energy developers in Brazil. In addition, it also includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract for operation and maintenance of the wind farm in the next 20 years.



“We are honored to have the support of Vestas at a time when wind power is becoming increasingly important in Brazil and Casa dos Ventos is increasing its investments in the sector,” says Lucas Araripe, director of the generating company. of energy.



The expectation is to complete the works in two years. “We intend to start construction of the wind power park in 2019 and have it fully operational by 2020, ahead of schedule,” added Araripe.



The 36 wind turbines will be manufactured locally under the rules of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), consolidating the 4 MW platform as the most competitive in the Brazilian wind energy market, and will be assembled at the Vestas plant in Ceará, generating hundreds of jobs .



“We believe that the arrival of the V150-4.2 MW could open new paths for Vestas and the wind energy industry in the country. This association is very special because it implies a long-term contract with Casa dos Ventos, one of the pioneers and main investors in the Brazilian wind energy market ”, highlights Rogério S. Zampronha, President of Vestas in Brazil and Latam Sul.