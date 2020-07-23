Vestas wins 40 MW order with Japan Wind Development for wind power project in Nagasaki

Vestas has secured a 40 MW order with Japan Wind Development (JWD) for the Hirado Minami Wind Farm in Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture, following last month’s project win with Japan Wind Development and Tokyu Land Corporation.

The order includes the supply and supervision of 11 V105-3.6 MW wind turbines, delivered with customised 72.5-meter towers. The solution was developed in close collaboration with JWD in order to accommodate the extreme local wind conditions, whilst simultaneously minimising visual impact due to the site’s natural beauty. This project win provides further evidence that the Vestas V105 solution is a robust option for sites with extreme weather conditions and challenging transport requirements.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this project and thereby continue our collaboration with Japan Wind Development. Securing this order within weeks of the first order demonstrates JWD’s continued trust and confidence in Vestas and our ability to provide customised solutions,” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “With the momentum we are gaining in the Japanese market, Vestas is ready and committed to support the country’s growing ambition to increase renewable energy sources.”

Vestas will also provide multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements for the wind farm. With an energy-based availability guarantee, this agreement will ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.