Cargill begins producing only with wind energy in the north and northeast regions of Brazil

100% of the energy for the Company’s port plants and terminals in Bahía and Pará will be renewable, coming from the Omega Energia wind farm



Cargill is investing in wind energy to supply the plants in Ilhéus and Barreiras, in Bahía, and in the port terminals of Miritituba and Santarém, in Pará. The 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed with the company Omega Energía, which invests in 100% clean and renewable energy, with the premise of creating tangible value for all its stakeholders.



The PPA signed between the companies is a project that will be implemented in the northeast region, where Omega operates a broad portfolio of wind assets. With this investment, Cargill will have an estimated savings of US $ 11 million in the period and 10,547 metric tons of CO2 avoided annually (amount equivalent to the energy expended in 1,217 homes during a year). For Cargill’s president in Brazil, Paulo Sousa, “external renewable energy projects, such as this PPA project with Omega, represent a vital component of Cargill’s expanding energy portfolio and our efforts to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse effect. To meet our climate goals, we are focused on operating more efficiently, advancing local renewable energy and reducing the environmental impact in the places where we operate, “explains the executive.



“Cargill is demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable present and future and we are honored to be part of this initiative that fulfills our mission. We are very proud of the long-term partnership relationships here at Omega, and this naturally happens when we do what best of us our role: working with our clients to build profitable business solutions with a shared purpose We find this harmony with Cargill, which, with its sustainability objective, collaborates to achieve the vocation of being a country with strong companies and a production environmentally responsible. ” says Fabiana Polido, Commercial and Commercial Director of Omega Energia.



The initiative is structured within the goal established by Cargill to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions in all its operations by 10% by 2025, as measured against the 2017 baseline, and in line with the Agreement. Paris and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Cargill also aims to reduce the impact of its supply chain by eliminating 30% of emissions per tonne of product by 2030. These targets are approved by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), the globally accepted standard for ensure that the objectives of the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.



Omega Energia is a Brazilian platform that invests in 100% clean and renewable energy, through the development, generation and commercialization of energy. With the premise of creating tangible value for all its stakeholders, since its foundation in 2008, Omega has continuously worked with the purpose of providing sustainable energy and contributing to the prosperity of the country. Present in six Brazilian states, its operating portfolio totals 1.2 GW of installed capacity, of 100% renewable assets.