GES builds 3 wind power farms of 114 MW in Zaragoza for CIP

GES expands its relationship with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) with a new contract for the construction of three new wind farms with a total installed capacity of 113MW in Aragon, part of CIP’s Monegros portfolio (487 MW).

GES is in charge of the engineering and full BOP (construction, civil and electrical works) for these three wind farms, called Alenza, that will have 30 wind turbines.

GES has initiated the construction earlier this year. The construction is progressing well, is currently on schedule and the projects are expected to be operational by late 2020.

Cluster Alenza is integrated in the Monegros wind energy portfolio of CIP (487 MW), in which GES is currently working on the construction of 345 MW.

GES, integral service provider of engineering, construction and maintenance of renewable energies (wind & solar), builds a new cluster of 114 MW wind farm projects in Aragon for funds managed by the Danish investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). Building on the contract with GES for the execution of the nearby Valdejalon cluster of 232 MW wind projects. This contract joins to the construction of Valdejaldon wind cluster, which also belongs to CIP’s Monegros Portfolio (487 MW), with a total of 345 MW that GES is builing for CIP Monegros.

Cluster of 3 wind farms.

The new cluster, named Alenza, is located between the municipalities of Fuentetodos and Azuara in Zaragoza province and is composed of three wind farms: Las Majas 6B (49.4 MW), Las Majas 6C (49.4 MW) and Las Majas 6D (15.2 MW) with a total of 30 wind turbines.

This new contract – in which GES has begun the construction earlier this year and is scheduled to complete works before the end of 2020 demonstrate CIP’s confidence in GES to execute the detailed engineering and the construction of its wind farms. It is considered a recognition of the works done by the company at Valdejalon cluster, where GES is also responsible for the construction and installation of the wind turbines for projects with an installed capacity of 232MW. The first projects in Valdejalon are already producing power whereas the rest will commence operations over the next 9 months.

CIP is a is a Danish fund management company specialized in investing in the energy infrastructure sector, such as offshore and onshore wind, photovoltaic, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution of energy and other energy assets as standby capacity and storage.

Integral supplier

GES is responsible of the engineering, procurement and construction of the projects. The company is already working on the projects and is in charge of the full BOP (Balance of Plant), both the civil works including more than 26 kilometer of roads, and the 30 foundations and platforms for the 3.8 MW wind turbines of 85 meters height that will be installed, and the electrical works including underground medium voltage system of more than 24 kilometers, the electrical substation and a 220 kV evacuation line of 7 kilometers that will connect the wind farms to the grid.

GES is a referent in the Spanish and Latin American markets of renewable energies, during 25 years of activity in renewable projects, has built in Spain more than 7 GW, has installed 14 GW and maintains 1.5 GW. At Spanish and Latin American markets has built more than 10 GW, and has installed 18 GW. A Currently, GES is working in the construction of a total of 344 wind energy MWs and another 150 solar MW in Spain.

Furthermore, GES has unmatched figures in the international market with 14 GW built and 26.4 GW installed, which is 5% of the total installed capacity in the world.