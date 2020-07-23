Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for Vietnam’s 78 MW nearshore wind energy project

The 78 MW Hiep Thanh wind farm is Siemens Gamesa’s fifth in a nearshore environment in Vietnam and consolidates the company as one of the leaders in this segment.

The wind farm will be equipped with 18 wind turbines of the SG 5.0-145 model, with flexible power; Siemens Gamesa will take care of its maintenance for ten years.

Siemens Gamesa has strengthened its market leadership position in Vietnam after securing its fifth nearshore wind farm project as the Vietnamese government quickly advances on its renewable energy goals.

The latest deal, which surpasses the previous company record in scale for its fourth nearshore project (75 MW) as the largest of its kind in Vietnam, adds a further 78 MW to the company’s existing 174 MW it has already secured, making Siemens Gamesa one of the largest players on the growing Vietnamese nearshore wind market.

The 78-MW Hiep Thanh wind farm will be located 1-3 km off the coast of Tra Vinh Province. Siemens Gamesa has been able to leverage its engineering and construction experience gathered from both onshore and offshore to support the development of the nearshore market in Vietnam.

This project is being developed by EcoTech Tra Vinh Renewables JSC, and its investors, Janakuasa Pte Ltd, Ecotech Vietnam, Climate Investor One, which is managed by Climate Fund Managers (CFM), and ST International. Siemens Gamesa formed a consortium with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Co., Ltd., the leading engineering and construction company in China’s offshore wind power industry, to deliver an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) offering to the customer.

The wind farm will feature 18 units of the SG 5.0-145 turbine, which are among the largest turbines on the Vietnamese market. Commissioning of the wind farm is expected in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company signed a long-term 10-year contract to provide operation and maintenance services.

“We’re pleased to see the Vietnamese government accelerating the development of renewable energies, which will be essential for a post Covid-19 economic recovery and meeting long-term energy and climate goals. Siemens Gamesa is well positioned to support our partners in Vietnam with our leading-edge engineering capabilities and strong project execution team for business success and clean energy transition,” said Enrique Pedrosa, Chief Regions Officer of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit.

In Vietnam, Siemens Gamesa has built three wind farms, with seven more wind farms under construction. In the last three years, the company has sold approximately 550 MW in this market.

Siemens Gamesa has grown in the Asia Pacific region since the 1980s and has now installed more than 8.4 GW of onshore turbines in China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. On the offshore side, the company completed the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power project in 2019 (128 MW) and in addition reached close to 2 GW of firm orders in the island.