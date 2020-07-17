Wind energy in Poland, Vestas supplies 121 MW of wind turbines

Vestas has developed a customised wind energy solution that has enabled our long-term customer Polenergia Farma Wiatrowa 3 Sp. z o.o.to secure a 121 MW wind farm in Poland from a competitive auction round. Together with Vestas’ previously announced orders from Poland’s technology-neutral energy auctions, this auction win showcases onshore wind energy’s competitiveness and underlines Vestas’ market leadership in the country.

The Zielona Debsk wind farm with a total capacity of 121 MW will be located in north-central Poland in the Mazovian Province.

The site-specific solution comprises 55 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode on 120m towers and a long-term service agreement, leveraging the flexibility of the 2 MW platform to cater for local requirements and maximise the power production while lowering the levelised cost of energy.

“A couple of weeks after the announcement of the new strategy of Polenergia, we have accomplished another milestone related to its’ implementation. In spite of the adverse macro-economic conditions we have been working on our projects in an uninterrupted mode”, claims Micha? Michalski, Ph.D., President of the Management Board of Polenergia. “The D?bsk Wind Farm construction is a next significant step in Polish energy market green transformation. The estimated annual production of the D?bsk Wind Farm will amount to 366 GWh, which correspondents to demand for electricity of 183,000 households.

“The Zielona Debsk wind power project will be our fourth project together with our trusted partner and it clearly demonstrates our strong partnership”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “This auction success underlines onshore wind’s position as the most cost-efficient energy solution to further drive renewables and thus the decarbonisation of the Polish industry”.

With this order, Vestas has supported its customers to succeed in competitive auctions and win more than 1.2 GW of onshore wind energy projects in Poland, since the country introduced its auction scheme in 2018.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements.Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.