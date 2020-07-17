Vestas secures 101 MW for the final phase of its largest wind power project in Vietnam to date

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an order for 101 MW with AMI AC Renewables Corporation, a joint venture between AC Energy and AMI Renewables, for the second phase of the B&T wind farm. The order closely follows the recent 84 MW order for the first phase of the wind power project. With this second order and a recent addition of 25 MW added to phase one, the combined 210 MW B&T Wind Farm will be Vestas’ largest wind project in Vietnam to date.



For the second phase of the project, Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 24 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines at a height of 145m to optimize wind energy production. The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement that, combined with a performance-based availability guarantee, will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.



Located in a coastal area in Quang Binh province, the 210 MW B & T combined wind farms are two large-scale renewable energy projects with foreign investment, contributing to the province’s economic development strategy.



“I would like to thank AMI AC Renewables for their continued trust in giving us both phases of this project,” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Vestas is excited to be part of the Quang Binh province’s growing ambition to develop its wind power potential.”



“The Quang Binh wind farm is an important milestone in AMI AC Renewables’ strategic journey,” said Nguyen Nam Thang, president of AMI Renewables. Along with our fruitful partnership with AC Energy and Vestas ‘proven track record in the Asia Pacific region, we are confident that this project will contribute significantly to Vietnam’s energy development, which is essential for nations’ economic growth and overall progress. in improving the quality of life. “



Construction of the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, before the current wind energy tariff deadline in Vietnam.