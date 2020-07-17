Norvento launches Norvento Gridmaster Converter

Norvento opens the door to battery energy storage for industries by launching the Norvento Gridmaster Converter (nGM), after 3 years of hard R&D work in the power electronics field. The converter can manage the exchange of energy from the grid and a battery system. It can work both in on-grid and off-grid installations.

So, Norvento reinforces its capability in the energy storage field. Energy storage will play an increasingly important role in the sector as it will complement renewable energy projects. Not just in generation installations but also in self-consumption, distributed energy, microgrids projects and isolated places with no access to the electric grid such as remote farms, water pumping systems or rural electrification in developing countries.