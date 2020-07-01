Mexico and its great potential as a wind power generator

Wind energy is known as that produced when the wind blows strongly and moves giant blades that are connected to an electric power generator. It gets its name from Aeolus, the Greek god of the wind.



Wind is a clean and renewable source, the advantage of which is that it is non-polluting, inexhaustible, indigenous and reduces the use of fossil fuels, as well as helping to reduce energy imports and promoting job creation.



Mexico is one of the countries with the greatest potential for the generation of electrical energy from the wind. The states of Oaxaca, Yucatan and Tamaulipas have registered wind speeds greater than eight meters per second (8 m / s), that is, 28.8 km / h.



Studies have estimated a wind potential of around 70,000 MW in Mexico, that is, the same amount of energy that is currently produced in Mexico by all available methods.



According to the National Electric System (SEN), until 2017, the installed capacity for electricity generation is 75,685 MW, of which 70.5% correspond to conventional power plants and 29.5% to power plants with clean technologies.



In Mexico there are 50 wind power plants in operation, whose installed capacity reaches 5,000 MW, most of them in the state of Oaxaca.



It is estimated that each home in our country consumes approximately 4,000 kilowatts per hour per year (KWh), that is, that currently the energy generated by the wind supplies light to almost 4,200,000 Mexican homes annually.



In Mexico, one of the wind projects holds the world record for the lowest cost. $ 18 is invested per MWh, when the average cost of generation for CFE ranges between $ 60 and $ 80, and also includes the Clean Energy Certificate (CEL) used in the country.



“The participation of the industry is not yet very significant, although it can be compared with that of other geographies, but we do not see a penetration as strong as in the countries of northern Europe, America, Costa Rica or Uruguay, but at the In the end, we are one of the leading countries in the region, ”said Julio Valle, spokesman for the Mexican Association of Wind Energy (AMDEE).



Currently, wind energy is produced in 13 states of the country, among which Oaxaca, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León stand out, but in total 20 entities have the potential to transform wind power into electrical energy if the wind turbines are installed.