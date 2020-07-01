Iberdrola seals the purchase of the French wind power company Aalto Power for €100m

Stronger presence in the French generation market where it is developing the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm (496 MW).

This company has 118 MW of onshore wind energy already operational and a portfolio of wind farm projects totalling 636 MW at various stages of development.

The company, headed by Ignacio Galán, which is to make record investments this year of €10bn spread over a number of projects, has already been responsible for five corporate operations so far this year to continue to consolidate its global leadership position in the renewable energy sector.

Iberdrola has today informed the CNMV official register that it has finalised the acquisition of the French renewable energy company Aalto Power, External link, opens in new window. hitherto owned by Aiolos y Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations[i], for €100m.

Founded in 2005 and based in Marseilles, Aalto Power currently has 118 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind generation operational in France and a portfolio of onshore wind projects in the country totalling a further 636 MW, at various stages of development.

The transaction which was finalised today and was subject to compliance with the usual conditions precedent for this type of transaction, mainly approval from the French Finance Ministry, is part of Iberdrola’s commitment to boosting its presence and growth in renewable energy in France.

In fact the purchase of Aalto Power will not only provide Iberdrola with its first operational megawatts on French soil, but will also boost its plans in the area of renewable generation, thanks to the company’s projects and its team of professionals with experience in the development of this type of infrastructure.

In France, Iberdrola is already progressing the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, of which it took over 100% of the capital in March, and which will involve an investment of approximately €2.5bn.

The 496 MW of power from this complex, which will begin construction in 2021 and come onstream in 2023, will supply enough clean energy to meet the electricity needs of some 835,000 people.

Located about 16 kilometres off the coast of Brittany, the Saint-Brieuc farm will use 62 Siemens Gamesa turbines, of 8 MW each, spread over an area of around 75 square kilometres. The turbines will be 207m high in total.





Iberdrola, to continue growing in France

The acquisition of Aalto Power is also intended to boost Iberdrola’s ambitious growth plans in the French commercial electricity market, where it hopes to notch up a million customers by 2023.

Detail of operational assets and locations (public information)

Farm MW Implementation Florembeau 10.0 Jul-2007 Fond d’Être 8.0 Oct-2007 Energie du Champs des S?urettes 16.1 Sep-2009 SEEO 12.0 Jul-2010 Pièce du Roi 8.0 May-2011 Croix Didier 8.0 Mar-2011 Neufs-Champs 8.0 May-2011 Chambonchard 12.0 Jan-2012 Pays de Boussac 17.0 Apr-2012 Herbitzheim 10.0 Nov-2017 Plémy 9.3 May-2019

Fifth Iberdrola corporate operation in just six months

With this transaction, the company headed up by Ignacio Galán, which is to make record investments of €10bn this year spread over a number of projects, continues to strengthen its leadership in the international energy sector where it has been responsible for five corporate operations in just six months, conditioned moreover by the Covid-19 pandemic, in Australia, Sweden, France itself and the UK.