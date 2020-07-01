Wind energy in Italy, Vestas wind turbines for a 49 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 49 MW order for two wind power projects in Italy that showcase the versatility of Vestas’ product portfolio. The auction-based projects, located in the Campania region, will include six V110-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode and ten V117-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode.

The supply and installation contract also includes a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“This order showcases how our diverse portfolio continues to offer the winning solutions to our customers’ different business cases in Italy”, says Vestas Vice President of Sales Region Southern Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

The order adds to the more than 1.1 GW of contracts signed by Vestas in Italy’s auction system, demonstrating its ability to support customers in submitting winning auction bids.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned for the first half 2021. The names of the wind parks are undisclosed as per customer request.

With a 70 percent market share in 2019 and with over 4.3 GW total capacity installed, Vestas leads the market as the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in Italy.