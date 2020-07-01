China’s new seven-megawatt offshore wind turbine has rolled off the production line

The semi-direct-drive wind turbine was developed by the CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co. Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China’s Hunan Province. After installation, the wind turbine is expected to generate 30 million kWh of electricity annually.

The wind turbine adopts permanent magnet technology and has several advantages including high efficiency, high power density and convenient maintenance, as well as low vibration and noise, according to Li Hua, an expert from the company.

Mass production of the wind turbine can be achieved in the second half of this year, and 500 such wind turbines are expected to be delivered in 2021.

Li said the new wind turbine will help enhance the competitiveness of China’s wind power equipment and lay a foundation for the research and development of higher-capacity wind turbines.